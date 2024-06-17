WATCH: 2024 San Francisco Pride Parade exclusively on ABC7

ABC7 is the only place were you can watch SF's Pride Parade

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- ABC7 Bay Area is proud to sponsor the 54th annual San Francisco Pride Parade and Celebration, which took place on Sunday, June 30. This year's theme is "Beacon of Love."

Do you miss the 2024 San Francisco Pride Parade or want to watch it again? If so, we have you covered!

WATCH: ABC7 coverage of SF's 2024 Pride Parade - Part 1

WATCH: ABC7 coverage of SF's 2024 Pride Parade - Part 2

Watch the second part of ABC7's exclusive broadcast of the 54th San Francisco Pride Parade.

WATCH: ABC7 coverage of SF's 2024 Pride Parade - Part 3-Final

Watch the final part of ABC7's exclusive broadcast of the 54th San Francisco Pride Parade.

VIDEO: Here's the best of 2024 San Francisco Pride Parade

If you missed any of the excitement from Sunday's 2024 SF Pride Parade, here are some of the highlights.

PHOTOS: San Francisco Pride Parade and Celebration 2024

Parade Route

The parade started at the corner of Market and Beale Streets at 10:30 a.m. It went along Market Street and ended at 8th Street.

Street Closures

The following streets closed Thursday:

Grove between Polk and Larkin

The following streets will be closed from 7 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Monday:

Polk between McAllister and Grove

Larkin between McAllister and Market

Fulton between Hyde and Larkin

Grand Marshals and Entertainment

Acclaimed actor and singer Billy Porter was named as both the Celebrity Grand Marshal for 2024 SF Pride and also the headliner.

Porter is a two-time Tony Award winner, one of which was for Best Actor in a Musical for his role in Kinky Boots. Porter has also won an Emmy and a Grammy. Porter was the Grand Marshal in the 2023 NYC Pride March and will now shift to the West Coast for the SF Pride celebrations.

Porter was part of the parade and performed on the Kaiser Permanente Main Stage.

VIDEO: Actor, singer Billy Porter named SF Pride Celebrity Grand Marshal and headliner

Tony, Emmy, and Grammy Award winner Billy Porter has been named as both the Celebrity Grand Marshal for 2024 SF Pride and also the headliner.

In addition to the Celebrity Grand Marshal, SF Pride named six other people and organizations as Community Grand Marshals:

Pride Parade Weather Forecast

ABC7 News meteorologist Drew Tuma said Sunday's weather was fantastic for the parade -- 80s and 90s in our warmest spots and 70s and 80s around the bay shoreline. There will be a lot of sunshine, and by 2 p.m. temps will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. The fog will start to roll in around 4 p.m.

Events

Jun 7: SF Pride Kickoff Party

Jun 8: Pink Triangle Ceremony

Jun 23: Stern Grove: Tegan & Sara

Jun 26: Press Preview

Jun 29: SF Pride Official After Party

Jun 29: SF Pride Celebration Saturday

Jun 29: Pride for Breakfast

Jun 29: Enhanced Experience

Jun 30: SF Pride Party at City Hall

Jun 30: SF Pride LGBT PARADE

Jun 30: SF Pride Celebration Sunday

Go here for a look at all the other Pride events, celebrations and parties.

Tickets

Sunday's San Francisco Pride Parade and Celebration is free and open to all ages.

Accessibility

San Francisco Pride committed to making the annual celebration and parade accessible for everyone, including those with disabilities. A range of accommodations - including a viewing area and audio description of the parade - are being offered to ensure the event is accessible to everyone.

Go here to learn all about SF Pride's efforts to make the parade and celebration accessible to all.

Transit

Transit agencies offered extra services on Sunday for the parade.

BART opened at 8 a.m. and ran a 5-line service every five minutes through San Francisco.

Caltrain operate four northbound special event trains departing from San Jose Diridon station that started at 8:10 a.m.

And SF Bay Ferry had extra service. The first Vallejo ferry departed at 8:15 in the morning, the first Oakland and Alameda ferry departed at 8:30am.

Go here to learn about the various public transportation options.

Check out abc7news.com/pride for stories about the LGBTQIA+ community and their allies, and share your Pride on Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook by tagging your photos or videos #abc7now and we may show them online or on TV. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit & distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share