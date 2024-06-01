Bay Area LGBTQ+ communities kicking Pride Month with celebrations and call to action

Pride Month officially started and symbols are on display in some Bay Area cities. Events this year could be part celebration, part call to action.

Pride Month officially started and symbols are on display in some Bay Area cities. Events this year could be part celebration, part call to action.

Pride Month officially started and symbols are on display in some Bay Area cities. Events this year could be part celebration, part call to action.

Pride Month officially started and symbols are on display in some Bay Area cities. Events this year could be part celebration, part call to action.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- One flag at a time, communities across the Bay Area are kicking off Pride Month from Sonoma County to Oakland, and San Francisco, where this year's parade grand marshals ushered in the celebration.

"It's about just being your authentic self and just being you and not thinking about anything else," said grand marshal, Nicole Adler.

"It's embracing the fact that we can shine and also be a beacon of light, even in the darkest time," added grand marshal, Tory Teasley.

MORE: Actor, singer Billy Porter named SF Pride Celebrity Grand Marshal and headliner

Tony, Emmy, and Grammy Award winner Billy Porter has been named as both the Celebrity Grand Marshal for 2024 SF Pride and also the headliner.

"The theme this year is 'Beacon of Love.' And, I think that that's what it means to me this year," said Suzanne Ford, Executive Director, San Francisco Pride, noting in this election year the stakes are higher than ever.

"Here in San Francisco, we're going to stand up for the right things and trans rights, LGBTQ rights, our human rights. And we're going to do that work."

MORE: 'Our America: Who I'm Meant to Be' explores multicultural, multidimensional LGBTQIA+ community

The LGBTQIA+ community is multicultural, multiethnic, multifaith and multidimensional. "Our America: Who I'm Meant To Be" explores the lives of some of the people who make up this community.

The ACLU is currently tracking more than 500 bills taking aim at the LGBGTQ+ community, many of them focused on transgender youth.

"I mean, you're really seeing so many people under attack in many parts of the country and even right here at home," said Rebecca Rolfe, Executive Director, SF LGBT Center. "We still have a fight ahead of us, but we have prevailed and we will continue to prevail."

MORE: FBI warns terrorist groups could target Pride Month events around country

And while the battle continues, so too will the party.

"We want millions of people out on the street. We want to do the right thing. We want to fight that hate," said Ford. "And, we also want to have a jubilant time."