Former Cal rugby player beats the odds, aims to inspire others after spinal cord injury

Almost 8 years after his spinal cord injury, former Cal rugby player Robert Paylor is able to walk 400 yards and now his working to inspire others.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- On May 6, 2017, Robert Paylor's life changed in a flash. One moment, he was in a scrum playing for the UC Berkeley rugby team, the next moment he was staring at a ceiling in the hospital, unable to move his arms and legs. Doctors told Paylor his best case scenario might be to someday lift a piece of pizza to his mouth.

Now, almost eight years later, Paylor is able to walk 400 yards, he's become a motivational speaker and is also an author. His book "Paralyzed to Powerful" is coming out on the 8th anniversary of Paylor's injury.

Paylor's goal now is to empower others who may feel paralyzed by their own life challenges and provide them with motivation. And Paylor vows that one day, he will toss his wheelchair and walk again, without any assistance.

