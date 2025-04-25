Oakland 7-Eleven robbed twice in 24 hours, store clerk says he's quitting

A 7-Eleven store on Grand Avenue in Oakland was hit by burglars twice in 24 hours, and the clerk working during both incidents will be quitting.

A 7-Eleven store on Grand Avenue in Oakland was hit by burglars twice in 24 hours, and the clerk working during both incidents will be quitting.

A 7-Eleven store on Grand Avenue in Oakland was hit by burglars twice in 24 hours, and the clerk working during both incidents will be quitting.

A 7-Eleven store on Grand Avenue in Oakland was hit by burglars twice in 24 hours, and the clerk working during both incidents will be quitting.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- A 7-Eleven store in Oakland was hit by burglars twice in 24 hours.

The latest incident happened at around 12:30 Friday morning at the location on Grand Avenue.

The store clerk told ABC7 he was working at the time of both incidents. He said he's only been working there for three months, but Friday will be his last day because of these burglaries.

MORE: Video shows armed robbery spree targeting 7-Eleven stores across SoCal, teenagers in custody

In both incidents the suspects busted through the front door.

On Thursday, three men and a woman broke through after a string of early morning burglaries.

Investigators say two 7-Eleven stores, an Arco station, and a Shell station were rammed by an SUV between 4:45 a.m. and 6:45 a.m. Thursday.