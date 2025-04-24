Video shows armed robbery spree targeting 7-Eleven stores across SoCal, teenagers in custody

Armed robbers were caught on surveillance video during a crime spree at several local 7-Eleven stores across Southern California.

LOS ANGELES -- Shocking video captured armed robberies at 7-Eleven stores across Southern California, which authorities say were part of a crime spree from a group with multiple teenagers targeting several locations.

All the robberies happened April 18 at five 7-Eleven locations in the Los Angeles, Baldwin Park and Pasadena areas, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. It started in the Pico-Union area at 2:45 a.m. and the last stop wasn't until 8:45 p.m. the same day in Rampart Village.

Surveillance video shows a suspect in a gray hoodie pointing a gun at the store clerk demanding money at one location. In the video, the gunman can be heard telling him to relax and saying "I just want the money."

At another location, that man was seen waving a few other people into the store. That video ends with one person hopping behind the counter.

According to police, the suspects pulled up to each location in a stolen blue Hyundai Sonata. One person stayed in the car while the others put pressure on the store employees using a blue steel handgun with an extended magazine for intimidation. That weapon has not been recovered, police say.

Authorities say the group was attempting to commit another robbery around 10 p.m. that night when Alhambra police initiated a pursuit that made its way into downtown L.A.

Jacuri Tobias, 21, was arrested for robbery, according to the LAPD. A 15-year-old and a 17-year-old were also taken into custody, but authorities say one suspect is still on the loose.

Police are now looking for more possible victims who may have been targeted by the suspects. Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at (213) 713-2932.