PHOTOS: San Francisco Pride Parade and Celebration 2024

Sunday, June 30, 2024
ABC7 News' Reggie Aqui, left, Zach Fuentes, center, and Drew Tuma striking a pose!
Our fierce and fabulous hosts ABC7 Mornings' Reggie Aqui, Pearl Teese, Nguyen Pham and Carolyn Wysinger striking a pose.
These dresses are so pretty. And so colorful!
One of our hosts, Nguyen Pham, of San Francisco Pride Parade standing with the SF Cheer team!
This is an image of the ABC7 San Francisco Pride Parade monitor before we went LIVE.
OMG. Look at those chairs on the SF Pride Parade route. We are so lucky to have these rainbow chairs. So comfy.
ABC7 News/KGO-TV President Tom Cibrowski with longtime colleague Bradley Hoffman posing at the SF Pride Parade.
The legendary Sister Roma speaking with ABC7 News meteorologist Drew Tuma on the parade route!
Sister Roma and ABC7's Reggie Aqui are besties.
Drew Tuma, Reggie Aqui, Sister Roma bubbly together.
ABC7 News employee Molly Robinson-Fernandez posing with our Disney contingent.
Hey, Mr. Drew Tuma! Your weather forecast is sunny and bright just like this picture!
ABC7's Mimi Kwan waving "hi, Happy Pride!" with a gentleman in the bus also waving "hello!"
This is an image of one of our producer's husband enjoy being a king on the rainbow pride chair.
An image of ABC7 News employees Ismael, and his wife Laura, showing their pride on this beautiful San Francisco day.
ABC7 News employee Khash handling one of our cameras!
ABC7 News crews all set up and ready to go for SF Pride 2024.
This marching band marches their way with pride. This was music to the ears.
Kaiser Permanente getting their groove on celebrating San Francisco Pride!
San Francisco Public Health waving on their colorful float with ABC7's Drew Tuma in the foreground.
Cool glasses!
A contingent called Love Revolution walking for (SF) pride.
California Senator Scott Wiener's contingent walking, showing their pride.
Aw, look at this adorable doggy. <3
Glide Memorial Church representing at San Francisco Pride 2024!
Gilead rocking the house with those colorful banner!
More Gilead! Nice float!
PHOTOS: San Francisco Pride Parade and Celebration 2024ABC7 News' Reggie Aqui, left, Zach Fuentes, center, and Drew Tuma striking a pose!

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- ABC7 Bay Area is proud once again to sponsor the 54th annual San Francisco Pride Parade. Take a look at photo gallery above for the best images from the day.

WATCH: 2024 San Francisco Pride Parade exclusively on ABC7

Check out abc7news.com/pride for stories about the LGBTQIA+ community and their allies, and share your Pride on Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook by tagging your photos or videos #abc7now and we may show them online or on TV. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit & distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share

