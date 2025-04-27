San Francisco Decorator Showcase puts Pacific Heights mansion through incredible transformation

Starting Saturday, you can check out the 46th annual San Francisco Decorator Showcase, which benefits San Francisco University High School.

Starting Saturday, you can check out the 46th annual San Francisco Decorator Showcase, which benefits San Francisco University High School.

Starting Saturday, you can check out the 46th annual San Francisco Decorator Showcase, which benefits San Francisco University High School.

Starting Saturday, you can check out the 46th annual San Francisco Decorator Showcase, which benefits San Francisco University High School.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Starting Saturday, you can check out the 46th annual San Francisco Decorator Showcase, which benefits San Francisco University High School.

This year, a mansion in Pacific Heights went through an incredible transformation.

It might not look like much on the outside, but then you step inside this home and it is spectacular.

There's a 30-foot light fixture that took a meticulous setup, including three floors of scaffolding.

MORE: African American Quilt Guild of Oakland is threading the needle between art and tradition

There are around 20 rooms featuring a massive production that gets done in just three months.

"On an average day, you'll have 90 to 100 subs in here coming through. Everything from drywall, art installers, furniture movers, designers. So much work goes into making this," said Executive Director Stephanie Yee.

Organizers lined up the house over the summer, and then the designers got to do a walkthrough in December. Then, it was time to craft a proposal and get it approved--they need to make sure everything is up to code.

"This is their baby. This is what they have wanted to put together in an unconstrained environment," Yee said.

MORE: SF Union Square blooms with 80,000 flowers for plucking at annual Tulip Day event

With 9,400 square feet and five levels, there is a lot to decorate. There are eight bedrooms, seven full bathrooms, three half-baths, living spaces and even gardens.

The designers unleash their creativity and make each room their own. That means a lot of what you see is one-of-a-kind.

"They custom make everything, so that it's curated for the space, the color, the light--they're taking in everything into consideration," Yee said. "So, almost every single piece was custom made and designed to fit the space and look beautiful."

Then, there is the art that's sprinkled throughout the house.

MORE: SF Exploratorium's Glow exhibit is a celebration of light and art

While they lean on local sources, the designers also get a lot of items from literally all over.

"We get everything globally. We've had tons. I think the Customs Department knows our name very well. We're getting things from all sorts of parts of the world," Yee said. "This is the top of the line, the best of the best curated art. It's really incredible what these designers have pulled off in these three months."

The decorator showcase has raised more than $19 million over the years.

It runs through May 26. You can buy tickets at the door or online.