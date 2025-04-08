SF Exploratorium's Glow exhibit is a celebration of light and art

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Exploratorium's Glow exhibition at San Francisco's Pier 15 wrapped in January, but its celebration of art and light remains a standout moment from the museum's winter season.

Glow highlights artists who explore or use light in their work.

The 2024 season featured eight artworks. "Seven of the eight pieces are new artworks and one of them that is old was actually restored. It's from an artist in residence, Toshio Iwai, who made a piece in 1992. And so now here, 30 years later, we brought it back onto the floor," said Sam Sharkland, Program Director of Public Programs.

Allison Roach, Project Director of Temporary Exhibits, said some fan favorites included Museum of the Moon, which shows every cliff and crater of the moon and is printed from 120 dpi NASA imagery, and Line Wobblers, which allows visitors to use a controller made of spring to move a pixel through an LED strip.

The Exploratorium temporarily expands its gallery for the annual event where they also offer elevated evening experiences.

Glow is expected to return at the end of the year. In the meantime, you can bring the museum experience home by shopping at the Exploratorium store. "The store is really an extension of the museum itself, so there's something for art, human perception, and science," said Marcos Varas De Valdes, Manager of Visitor Engagement.

