African American Quilt Guild of Oakland is threading the needle between art and tradition

The African American Quilt Guild of Oakland showcases skill that reconciles years of history and encourages the bridge between function and artistry.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Like any jazz artist, the ability to adapt and improvise is a welcome skill. For the people in the African American Quilt Guild of Oakland, that skill reconciles years of history and encourages the bridge between function and artistry.

"With African American quilts, what I see is the same as what you see in jazz. Jazz artists for the most part have been trained in traditional classical music. What they do is having learned that tradition, they then improvise. It's how we interpret how to make a quilt," said Marie dePorres Taylor, president of the African American Quilt Guild of Oakland.

The guild not only creates beautiful quilts, but it also teaches its members and audiences how to begin the journey through history individually, while it celebrates its own 25 years of existence together.

"People like to call them Black quilts, but I don't consider myself a Black quilter. I'm a quilter who's Black. My inspiration comes from travels. My husband and I used to travel. We were both golfers, and we traveled all over the United States and sometimes internationally to play golf. I like color, and they are inspired by things that I have experienced. If my quilts make you smile, that's all I want you to do," said Dolores Vitero Presley, charter member of AAQGO.

Ensembles of quilts created by the guild's members have been displayed at various museums, quilt shows and galleries along with the Smithsonian Institute.

"We did a quilt exhibit that was called "Neighborhoods Coming Together: Quilts Around Oakland." The quilts were of things within the community of Oakland that were important to us, and it really put us on the map," said dePorres Taylor.

AAQGO quilts can be enjoyed around the Oakland community, and they also offer group exhibits at various libraries and community centers in the area.

To learn more about the African American Quilt Guild of Oakland visit their website.