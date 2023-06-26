  • Watch Now

VIDEO: Here's the best of SF Pride Parade 2023

Monday, June 26, 2023
If you missed any of the excitement from today's SF Pride Parade, here are some of the highlights.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- SF Pride brought out about 1 million visitors to the Bay Area this weekend. Visitors from all over the world united to represent inclusion and visibility of the LGBTQ+ community.

Many saw this as an important year for Pride in wake of the hundreds of anti-Transgender and anti-Drag legislation being pushed throughout the country. The ACLU is currently tracking nearly 500 bills taking aim at LGBTQ+ community -- the majority introduced this year.

If you missed any of the excitement from today's parade here are some of the highlights.

