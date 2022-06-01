LGBTQ+ Pride

LGBTQ+ Youth Health Town Hall: Experts answer your questions

EMBED <>More Videos

LGBTQ+ Youth Health Town Hall: Experts answer your questions

LOS ANGELES -- June is Pride Month and ABC7 hosted a special half hour Wednesday dedicated to LGBTQ+ youth health.

Anchors Ellen Leyva and David Ono were joined by four experts, who answered viewer questions and raised awareness surrounding issues related to LGBTQ+ youth.







The panel included:

  • Dr. Matthew Mimiaga, Director of the UCLA Center for LGBTQ+ Advocacy, Research & Health


  • Amy Weimer, MD, Medical Director of the UCLA Gender Health Program

  • Shelby Chestnut, Director of Policy and Programs at the Transgender Law Center

  • Erica Rodriguez, Youth Services Mental Health Clinician at the Los Angeles LGBT Center


    • For LGBTQIA+ support organizations and resources in Southern California, click here.

    Report a correction or typo
    Related topics:
    health & fitnesslos angeleslos angeles countylgbtq+healthlgbtq+ pridelgbtqlgbtq pridesouthern californiasocietymental wellnesshealth caretown hall meetingmental healthlgbt
    Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
    LGBTQ+ PRIDE
    Nearly half of LGBTQ+ youth have considered suicide
    What do LGBTQ and LGBTQIA+ mean?
    Our America: Who I'm Meant to Be 2022 | Full Episode
    SF LGBTQ+ police say they will not march in annual Pride Parade
    TOP STORIES
    Alameda Co. reinstates indoor COVID mask mandate
    Storm to bring uncommon June rain to Bay Area
    Oakley woman's disappearance now homicide investigation, police say
    Laura Day speaks out on drowning murder of her stepson
    US added 390,000 jobs in May as hiring remained robust
    ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
    Why are people still infectious 10 days after getting COVID?
    Show More
    Gonzalo Lopez dead: Escaped inmate may have also killed adult, 4 kids
    3 dead, including suspect, after shooting outside Iowa church
    'Murder at City Hall' | Watch the documentary
    Warriors. vs. Celtics: Watch NBA Finals Game 2 Sunday on ABC7
    National Donut Day freebies and discounts
    More TOP STORIES News