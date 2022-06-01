LGBTQ+ Youth Health Town Hall: Experts answer your questions

Anchors Ellen Leyva and David Ono were joined by four experts, who answered viewer questions and raised awareness surrounding issues related to LGBTQ+ youth.
In response to this question submitted by a viewer, Amy Weimer, the Medical Director of the UCLA Gender Health Program, starts off by saying, "I think family support and acceptance of identity is really important."— ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) June 1, 2022
Stream the discussion now here ➡️ https://t.co/IhFzL2nqUa pic.twitter.com/lyxT1BD7GO
Another question was about being afraid to come out to parents, specifically Hispanic, Latino, and Latinx families.— ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) June 1, 2022
Erica Rodriguez with the Los Angeles LGBT Center responds: “Before we even think about coming out, we want to make sure that we are safe." https://t.co/IhFzL2nqUa
Q: “What is your advice for someone who has faced discrimination for being gay or transgender?"— ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) June 1, 2022
Shelby Chesnut, Transgender Law Center: “It’s really imperative that people have the social support above and beyond just even the legal support right now." https://t.co/IhFzL2nqUa pic.twitter.com/ONdPaegdax
The panel included:
For LGBTQIA+ support organizations and resources in Southern California, click here.