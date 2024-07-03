'Drag Me to Sonoma' celebrates Pride with style, brunch

SONOMA, Calif. (KGO) -- Pride Month is a time to celebrate and Sonoma Mission Inn's 2nd annual "Drag Me to Sonoma" brunch is a great way to do it.

"We are bringing my favorite performer in the entire Bay Area, Sister Roma and her team, here to perform and really show what a drag brunch is all about," Michelle Heston, Regional Director of Public Relations at Fairmont, enthusiastically states.

"If you've never been to a drag brunch before, you should know that you're going hear some showstoppers, you're going to hear some show tunes, you're going to hear gay anthems, you're going to hear ballads..." emcee, activist and icon Sister Roma adds. "it's going to be a spectacular show."

Another spectacular part of the experience includes a wide array of delicious and vibrant brunch items.

"We have a great Pride-inspired buffet, including a rainbow yogurt buffet," Heston shares. "Our chefs have done an amazing job. They have even meticulously arranged the entire fruit platter in a rainbow assortment."

And with classic and creative cocktails, the stage is set for a memorable event.

"I think there's a lot of ways to celebrate Pride: parades, speaking lectures, but this is entertainment," Heston declares.

According to Sister Roma, coming together to celebrate is also a perfect opportunity to remember the significance of Pride.

"Whether you are part of our community or you have people in your lives who are part of our community, the struggle can be very real," Sister Roma explains, "We need people to actually continue to show up, to show our numbers, to show our pride, to let people see that we are actually involved and passionate about so many issues."

A portion of the proceeds will benefit Sonoma County's Face to Face, an organization dedicated to ending HIV in Sonoma County as well as supporting the health and well-being of people living with HIV/AIDS.

For more information, visit this page.