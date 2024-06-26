Watch ABC News Live's 'Pride Across America' featuring nation's largest LGBTQ+ parades, marches

From New York to Chicago to San Francisco, watch the first segment of 'Pride Across America,' ABC News Live's coverage from three of the nation's biggest Pride marches and parades.

ABC News Live celebrated Pride Month on Sunday, June 30, with "Pride Across America," an unparalleled television event spanning the country, featuring five hours of live coverage from three of the nation's biggest pride marches and parades, which draw millions of participants and spectators.

WATCH THE FIRST SEGMENT OF THE SHOW ABOVE AND THE ENTIRE PRESENTATION HERE: ABC News on YouTube.



The show was streamed in partnership with Hulu and ABC Owned Television Stations WABC (New York), WLS (Chicago) and KGO (San Francisco).

"Good Morning America" Saturday and Sunday co-anchor and transportation correspondent Gio Benitez, "Nightline" co-anchor Juju Chang, ABC News contributor and host of ABC Audio's podcast "Life Out Loud" LZ Granderson, and FX's "What We Do in the Shadows" actor Harvey Guillén will host from New York along Fifth Avenue near Stonewall National Monument, the site of the 1969 Stonewall Uprising which is credited for sparking the modern LGBTQ+ movement.

ABC News' senior Washington reporter Devin Dwyer, multiplatform reporter Christiane Cordero and medical correspondent Dr. Darien Sutton will also join coverage from New York.

Correspondent Alex Perez and WLS reporter Jason Knowles report from Chicago, and KGO reporter Zach Fuentes will be live from San Francisco.

Heritage of Pride is the nonprofit that produces and organizes NYC's official pride events. This year, woven throughout the WABC (New York) broadcast, will be the theme of NYC Pride: "Reflect, Empower, Unite."

PRIDEChicago and San Francisco Pride are the nonprofits that produce and organize Chicago's and San Francisco's official pride events, respectively.