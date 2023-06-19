San Francisco's Pink Triangle shines as beacon of hope on Twin Peaks this Pride month amid an attack on LGBTQ+ rights.

SF's Pink Triangle shines as beacon of hope this Pride Month

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco's beacon of hope in honor of Pride Month is now shining bright on Twin Peaks.

The installation of the 28th annual Pink Triangle was completed Saturday.

450 volunteers laid out 175 bright pink tarps to form the shape of the triangle.

It was once used to brand people suspected of being gay in Nazi concentration camps. Now, the pink triangle is a symbol of protest against homophobia.

"Leave it up to San Francisco to take a symbol of hatred and turn it into something that means something more than that. That means something that's celebratory in nature," said Mayor London Breed.

The triangle installation Saturday included a special dedication ceremony, featuring the SF Lesbian-Gay Freedom Band and the country's first-ever drag laureate, Darcy Drollinger.

This is the first year since 2010 that the city has had a brand new triangle.

The 2,700 pink lights of the triangle flipped on at dusk tonight.

They'll be lit up every night for the rest of Pride month, until Saturday, July 1.

