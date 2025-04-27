North Bay activists call for boycott of Avelo Airlines as it plans for ICE deportation flights

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- In the North Bay there was a loud protest against a commercial airline that has plans to fly deportation flights for the Department of Homeland Security.

The budget carrier Avelo announced earlier this month it was shutting down its operation base at the Sonoma County Airport as a cost-saving move, while continuing some flights from Santa Rosa.

"Avelo has got to go," chanted protesters.

Dozens of activists lined the entrance of Charles M. Schulz Sonoma County Airport, urging people not to fly Avelo Airlines.

The budget carrier, which still serves Santa Rosa, is now facing backlash after announcing it would soon begin operating ICE deportation charter flights out of Arizona--an agreement made with the Trump Administration.

"We are asking folks not to give their money to anyone who is deporting individuals without due process of law," said Laura Powell from Indivisible Sonoma County.

"We need to stand up for our rights and not let Trump Administration take over," said Diane Madero.

The group from Indivisible Sonoma County held its protest following other demonstrations nationwide this week.

"I think they're selling out. I have flown Avelo in the past, and I won't anymore until they stop this. I think they're taking profit over people, which is not a wise business decision," said Linda Hoile from Santa Rosa.

Avelo said it realizes the charter flights are a sensitive and complicated topic, but it's needed for the financial stability of the airline.

In a statement, the airline told ABC7 News:

"After significant deliberations, we determined this charter flying will provide us with the stability to continue expanding our core scheduled passenger service and keep our more than 1,100 crewmembers employed for years to come."

adding, "while we recognize the right of individuals to peacefully assemble, Avelo's main priority will continue to be maintaining the safety and timeliness of our operation."

These demonstrators say they plan to continue their message.

"The one thing to do is not fly Avelo," said Peter Molloy from Penngrove.

A Change.org petition is gathering thousands of signatures by those pledging to boycott the airline.