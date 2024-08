Here's the best of 2024 San Francisco Pride Parade: Video

If you missed any of the excitement from Sunday's 2024 SF Pride Parade, here are some of the highlights.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The 54th Annual San Francisco Pride Parade is in the books. Thousands came out to watch Pride shine across the city.

ABC7 Bay Area is a proud sponsor of the celebration, which took place on Sunday. This year's theme was "Beacon of Love."

