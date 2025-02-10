SF Pride leaders reviewing security plan as safety concerns grow in LGBTQ+ community

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Leaders for San Francisco Pride are sharing the new steps they're taking to increase security. It comes as the Trump Administration pushes a series of policies taking aim at the LGBTQ community, in particular transgender people.

"I expect people are going to be emboldened and we are going to encounter more threats this year," SF Pride Executive Director Suzanne Ford said. "We are going to take out our security plans and make sure there aren't some some things we need to tighten up a bit and also we're going to look at increase costs because we will have to be looking at increased security at these events."

That means tacking onto a Pride Celebration security bill that's already hundreds of thousands of dollars.

President Donald Trump wasting no time in office, issuing dozens of executive orders with one taking aim at the transgender community.

"I think for the two days we spent $3.2 million and $635,000 of that last year was for security," Ford said.

Ford said that as a transgender woman, she's noticed increasing hostility.

"I've done several interviews in the past weeks and the comments are really running badly against us, even in the Bay Area," she said.

"Everyone unfortunately feels like they have a target on their back," said Jorge Reyes Salinas, Communications Director for Equality California.

Salinas says Equality California is working to protect the rights and safety of the LGBTQ community, but also its own staff, some of whom have received death threats last year.

The Bay Area's LGBTQ+ community is preparing to help vulnerable people from other states in wake of Donald Trump being elected president, again.

"It's scary at times, we do have higher demands of ensuring security that our staff is also safe, ensuring that our information is safe," he said.

Ford says she had several death threats last year and is concerned it will increase this year.

"But I'm not too worried I'm a fairly tall trans woman," she said. "My wife and my son they are concerned."

While there is worry, Ford made clear there will be no backing down.

"I'm going to walk down Market Street in the front of the parade and make every appearance I can so that people put a face to trans people," she said.