Storm to bring May rain to Bay Area Saturday. Here's a timeline

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Stormy weather is back in the Bay Area Saturday morning with a level 1 light storm on the ABC7 Exclusive Storm Impact Scale.

Rain in May is quite common, with most cities averaging 1/2" to 1" and that is likely what we will see Saturday.

Most of the rain is going to fall before noon Saturday with a brief round of heavier showers around 8 a.m.

Sunshine will break out Saturday afternoon and drier conditions prevail.

All of Sunday will be dry.

Sierra Snow will fall Saturday evening with up to a foot and a half over the highest peak.

