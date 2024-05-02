Storm to bring May rain to Bay Area Saturday. Here's a timeline

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Stormy weather is back in the Bay Area Saturday morning with a level 1 light storm on the ABC7 Exclusive Storm Impact Scale.
Rain in May is quite common, with most cities averaging 1/2" to 1" and that is likely what we will see Saturday.
Most of the rain is going to fall before noon Saturday with a brief round of heavier showers around 8 a.m.
Sunshine will break out Saturday afternoon and drier conditions prevail.
All of Sunday will be dry.
Sierra Snow will fall Saturday evening with up to a foot and a half over the highest peak.
