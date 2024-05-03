I-80 standoff suspect who shot himself still alive at hospital in critical condition, CHP says

The CHP says the I-80 standoff suspect who they believed had died from self-inflicted wounds Friday evening, is still alive in critical condition.

The CHP says the I-80 standoff suspect who they believed had died from self-inflicted wounds Friday evening, is still alive in critical condition.

The CHP says the I-80 standoff suspect who they believed had died from self-inflicted wounds Friday evening, is still alive in critical condition.

The CHP says the I-80 standoff suspect who they believed had died from self-inflicted wounds Friday evening, is still alive in critical condition.

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KGO) -- The California Highway Patrol says the Interstate 80 standoff suspect who they believed had died from self-inflicted wounds Friday evening, is still alive in the hospital in critical condition.

The CHP previously told ABC7 News the suspect died from self-inflicted gunshot wounds. However, they say emergency crews at the hospital were able to revive him.

Two left lanes of I-80 near Fairfield have reopened.

The three left lanes are still closed as officers continue to investigate.

It appears there is still a significant backup.

This is a breaking news update. Previous story follows.

After an hours-long standoff on I-80 near Fairfield following a chase spanning several Bay Area counties, the shooting suspect has died by suicide, the California Highway Patrol said Friday afternoon.

CHP says the incident started around 11 a.m. when the suspect driving in a silver Toyota sedan shot at someone along Highway 101 in Windsor.

That driver's back window was shattered, but they weren't hurt.

VIDEO: CHP officer provides latest on standoff on I-80

CHP officer David Derutte provides latest on the standoff on I-80 near Fairfield that started as a chase in the North Bay on Friday.

The pursuit began after CHP officers found the wanted driver, who they say was armed, parked at a Rohnert Park shopping center.

The pursuit wound through Sonoma, Marin, Contra Costa and Solano counties before it got to the Fairfield area.

Both directions of I-80 were shut down near the Cordelia Junction for hours during the standoff. All westbound lanes have since been reopened.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live