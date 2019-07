LOOKBACK: What gay life was like in San Francisco in 1976

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco's Castro District has been home to LGBTQ people for nearly five decades. The City by the Bay has had a long history as a place where anything goes. Opening its Golden Gate to a world of diverse culture, viewpoints, and sexual orientation.We've been digging through our archives and found an amazing series to give you a glimpse of gay life here in late 1976. It portrays San Francisco as the gayest city in the country. And now, all these years later, it has become a place where someone like me can be out on TV.The four part series starts before the rainbow flag was a a symbol for a united community. Before Harvey Milk was elected supervisor, before the White Night riots that followed his death, before HIV and AIDS devastated a community, before same-sex marriage was legal.The language used in this special has evolved over the years. Though the series focuses only gay men, lesbian, bisexual, and transgender people were also fighting their own battles for public acceptance."BAY GAYS" was shocking for its time and is stunning still today for how many of the issues still exist.