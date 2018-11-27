FROM THE ARCHIVES: ABC7's report the day Harvey Milk, George Moscone were assassinated in San Francisco

EMBED </>More Videos

On Nov. 27, 1978, former San Francisco Board of Supervisors member Dan White shot and killed Mayor George Moscone and Supervisor Harvey Milk. Here's a look at ABC7's report the day of the assassinations. (AP Photo)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
On Nov. 27, 1978, former San Francisco Board of Supervisors member shot and killed Mayor George Moscone and Supervisor Harvey Milk.

Milk was elected to the San Francisco Board of Supervisors in 1977 and served until his assassination in 1978. He was known as a leader in the LGBT movement and the first openly gay American to be elected into public office.

Moscone was a state senator before being elected as mayor in 1975. He and Milk were killed by Dan White, who had recently resigned from the Board of Supervisors.

Watch the video player above for a look back at ABC7's report the day of the assassinations.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
harvey milkdianne feinsteinassassinationmurderarchive videou.s. & worldlookbackSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Caltrans to shut down 12 miles of Hwy 1 near Big Sur ahead of storm
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Hang gliding mishap leaves man holding on for dear life
Viral NASA handshake pays homage to 49ers players
Reuben Foster claimed by Redskins, put on commissioner's exempt list
TIPS: Here's how to use sandbags
High Surf Advisory issued for all Bay Area beaches
Shelter-in-place lifted following bomb threat at Mill Valley Middle School
Show More
VIDEO: Gender reveal party sparks 73-square-mile wildfire
Accuweather Forecast: Steady rain in North Bay shifting into SF
Suspect arrested in string of hate graffiti in Antioch
How do you recover from hydroplaning?
Gunman fired more than 50 rounds in Thousand Oaks massacre
More News