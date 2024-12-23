Bay Area holiday shopping shows some malls empty and struggling, others packed and thriving

The final push is on to get those holiday shopping lists cleared. However, you'll find very different experiences at different Bay Area malls.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- This was the last weekend before Christmas and Hanukkah, so shoppers who have made their lists were checking them twice for last-minute gifts.

Some malls were seeing big crowds. And others? Not so much.

At the San Francisco Centre Mall, the holiday decor is splendid. However, the former Westfield Mall is struggling.

The crowds are scarce, the escalator hardly packed. Many of the store windows are empty.

"It's nice not to have a lot of crowds to go through," said Kayley Doherty from Walnut Creek.

Stephanie Doherty brought her family to San Francisco to go look at all the lights and then to shop at San Francisco Centre. She says there's a big difference in the way things look.

"We grew up going to Nordstrom. We grew up going to all these other stores," Doherty said. "There's more vacancies, less stores, less restaurants, so that part is sad. Hopefully it will come back."

Miles away at Town Center Corte Madera, more shoppers were securing Christmas gifts at the 11th hour.

"Hopefully this is it," one of them said.

According to a recent report from the National Retail Federation, approximately 157 million Americans are expected to wrap up their holiday shopping this weekend.

The report said more than half of the last-minute shoppers were planning to go inside the stores, versus shopping online.

"You got to go to Sephora for the women in your life and Urban Outfitters is kind of an easy one," said Matt Anacker of San Anselmo.

Anacker was shopping for his wife and his daughter on Sunday night in Corte Madera, where there were long lines and big crowds.

I was a little concerned about the parking situation but it's not that bad.

He pointed out the difference between shopping at San Francisco Centre Mall and at a mall outside of the city.

"SF is busy and kind of crowded, but the center, as you said, is kind of on its last legs. These suburban malls seem to be a lot of energy. People are eating, drinking and shopping," Anacker said.

Teacher Karen Broekoven of Fairfax was just getting started on her holiday shopping. The big crowds at the Corte Madera Mall didn't concern her.

"It was OK. Some stores busier than others," she said.

She's got a few more presents to go, but she's not sweating it.

All in all, shoppers say they enjoy the spirit of the holiday season.