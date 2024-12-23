Last-minute Bay Area shoppers search for holiday gifts, experiences from SF to Walnut Creek

Last-minute holiday shoppers were seen across the Bay Area as Christmas and Hanukkah are just a couple of days away.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- For many holiday shoppers across the Bay Area, it's down to the wire.. Last-minute shopping is in the final sprint and retailers are hoping to cash in, especially in San Francisco's Union Square, which is now seeing up an uptick in holiday visitors.

The holiday spirit was alive in Union Square, fueled by last-minute shoppers on a mission supervised by Santa.

Traffic around the square was backing up, but Mia Jomor from Richmond wasn't complaining.

"Do we not see? Look at this fabulous tree, the shopping, the ice skating--it's the holidays. It speaks Christmas," Jomor said.

The Winter Walk on Stockton Street was a big draw with two blocks of family-friendly experiences, along with food and music.

"This holiday season, I haven't seen this many people out here since the pandemic. The feedback we're getting: it's safer, cleaner," said salon owner Blake McCall.

Small business owner McCall was happy to see so many shoppers. The square is still facing challenges, including empty storefronts, retail theft and the recent police shooting of a hit-and-run suspect.

Jennifer Lovelace and sister Stacy were visiting from Sacramento.

"Big police presence, feeling very safe," Lovelace said.

"We've been driving through. OK, it looks safe. We feel safe," said Stacy Wolfenberg.

Sunday was the last evening for Winter Walk. The Union Square Alliance is still adding up crowd numbers but say it was a success.

In the East Bay, last minute shoppers were hitting Broadway Plaza shopping center in Walnut Creek.

"Almost done. Prepared more than last year, but there's always that last-minute gift you gotta buy," said shopper Megan McAllister.

"We are shopping some last-minute sales for Christmas. We did a lot of shopping online. Now checking out stores and getting kids out of the house," said shopper Clarke Dolliver.