The 19 best Christmas gifts of 2023 for everyone on your list

The holiday season is almost upon us, and if you're scrambling to shop for the best gifts for her, gifts for him or gifts for the teen in your life, you're in the right place. Whether you're looking for an affordable gift or a unique gift, we've rounded up the best Christmas gifts of the year right below. Here are the 19 best Christmas Gifts to shop right now.

1.Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)

Image credit: Amazon

They'll love these noise-canceling earbuds, which provide clear, immersive sound and have a comfortable fit, thanks to their four included ear tips.

2. Bedsure Wearable Blanket Hoodie

Image credit: Amazon

This wearable hoodie will keep them feeling warm when the temperatures drop and is available in multiple sizes and colors.

3. Meta Quest 3 128GB

Image credit: Amazon

For VR lovers, the Meta Quest 3 is a great headset option as it can get you a little over two hours of battery life and can be operated with just hand gestures. It's louder and features a better video resolution compared to the Meta Quest 2.

4. Squishmallows

Image credit: Amazon

Squishmallows are some of the coziest and softest plushies you can buy - I own three myself. This pink unicorn edition is a crowd favorite and can be added to their bedroom, toy room or taken along on their travel adventures.

5. Kindle Paperwhite

Image credit: Amazon

An e-reader can help them take their favorite books with them wherever they go. The Paperwhite has an adjustable display and a multi-week battery life.

6. Sephora Collection Advent Calendar

Image credit: Sephora

This fun beauty-themed advent calendar has 24 products, including makeup, skincare essentials and more. Each item resides inside a cardboard box produced from sustainably managed forests, according to the brand.

7. Cariuma Canvas Sneakers

Image credit: Cariuma

Cariuma makes sustainable sneakers and plants two trees for every pair of shoes sold. These canvas sneakers are extremely comfortable for long hours of wear, in my personal experience, and pair well with both my casual and work fits. Choose between 17 colors with this environmentally-friendly gift.

8. MasterClass

Image credit: MasterClass

MasterClass offers online courses from industry professionals in acting, writing, cooking and more. Gift them an individual membership or buy a duo membership so you can both learn a new skill together.

9. Always Pan 2.0

Image credit: Our Place

This pan does the job of 10 different pieces of cookware, including sauteeing, frying, searing, boiling and baking. The new version is oven-safe and available In four limited edition colors.

10. Olive and June The Complete System

Image credit: Olive and June

This nail care set packs everything they could need for an at-home mani-pedi, including a nail buffer, cuticle serum, nail clipper, foot file, nail polish of their choice and more.

11. Stanley Quencher

Image credit: Amazon

This insulated tumbler will keep their drinks at the desired temperature and comes in a myriad of different colors. It comes with a reusable straw and is also dishwasher-safe.

12. Away Travel Bag

Image credit: Away

The Away Travel Bag is lightweight, stylish and full of space, in addition to having a separate laptop compartment and a padded bottom. It fits perfectly in an overhead cabin and can also rest on a carry-on suitcase fairly snugly. If your loved ones travel a lot, this is the one thing they absolutely need.

13. Theragun Mini

Image credit: Amazon

This mini massager can help your giftee ease any muscle pains on the go. It's easy to grip, has three speeds and weighs just one pound.

14. Marshall Emberton

Image credit: Amazon

If they need a new portable Bluetooth speaker, get them the Emberton. It's got a retro design, produces big bass and can get really loud for all those house parties.

15. Personalized Charcuterie Board

Image credit: Amazon

Know someone who loves to cook? This personalized charcuterie board is perfect for both beginners and professionals.

16. Hugimals

Image credit: Amazon

These weighted plushies are some of my favorite for when I'm sleeping alone as they feel like a hug - great for children and adults alike.

17. ASAKUKI Essential Oil Diffuser

Image credit: Amazon

They can add their favorite scent to their space with this essential oil diffuser. It comes with a nifty remote and can even light up in seven different LED colors.

18. Bearaby Napper

Image credit: Amazon

This hand-knit weighted blanket is designed to feel like a hug when you wrap it around yourself. It's breathable, machine washable and made from soft organic cotton.

19. Homesick Candles

Image credit: Amazon

A candle is one of the best gifts to give, and Homesick candles feature a long burn time and come in various scents like this snow-themed one.