Crews investigating 1-alarm SF warehouse fire

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Emergency crews in San Francisco are investigating the cause of a warehouse fire in the Dogpatch neighborhood.

It burned early Sunday morning at Minnesota and Mariposa near UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital.

The fire department tells ABC7 the hospital is not under any threat.

The public is asked to avoid the area.

No injuries are reported.

It's unclear what may have sparked it.

Bay City News contributed to this report