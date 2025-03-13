Heading to Lake Tahoe? Here's what to know about weather conditions, ski resorts and more

Blizzards bring a ton of snow to Lake Tahoe skiers this weekend. A winter storm warning continues to be in place for the Lake Tahoe area today until 11:00 p.m. -- and the snow is piling up! The area is expecting about 3 to 7 inches above 7,000 feet and gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Skiers planning to head up to Lake Tahoe this weekend for some snow and fun will be in luck. The Winter Storm Warning remains in place for the Lake Tahoe area until 11:00 p.m. Thursday -- and the snow is piling up! The area expects about three to seven inches above 7,000 feet and gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

Over the past two weeks, heavy snow storms with record-breaking blizzards have shut down some ski resorts, but most have reopened their runs.

According to the National Weather Service, it will continue to snow through Friday night with a nice break on Saturday and Sunday before heavy snow and rain begins Sunday evening and continues after midnight.

Temperature lows of 23 to 33 are expected at the end of the weekend, so bundle up!

Listed below are updates from some of the major ski resorts in Lake Tahoe.

Palisades Ski Resort

Palisades Tahoe has issued a deep snow alert - the resort saw 25 inches of snow in 24 hours! They advise skiers to be prepared for delayed openings as their team performs avalanche mitigation work, digs out lifts and gets ready for the next round of snow. New snow accumulation of an additional 8 to 12 inches is possible. Do ride with a friend, avoid tree wells and if you are going to fall, attempt to do so feet first.

Mount Rose

Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe was closed on Tuesday due to high winds and weather from the incoming storm but have reopened their chutes and many of their runs. Late night skiing is cancelled for Friday with lifts closing at 4 p.m. The resort has received 13 to 16 inches of fresh snow, has a base depth of 68 - 84 inches and has a season total of 249 -300 inches of snow.

Heavenly

Heavenly Ski Resort received 13 inches of fresh snow in 24 hours, with a base depth of 86 inches and 182 inches this current season.

Northstar California Resort

Northstar California Resort saw 23 inches of snow in the past 24 hours, with a base depth of 91 inches and 230 inches this current season.

Sugarbowl Resort

Sugarbowl Resort saw 29 inches of fresh snow in 24 hours. They have 9 lifts open, 76 runs open and 52 slopes groomed.

Boreal Mountain California

Boreal Mountain California saw 28 inches of fresh snow in 24 hours (as of 6 a.m., March 13, 2025), a base depth of 150 inches and a season total of 251 inches. It is deep snow out there and they advise riding with a friend. Five out of eight lifts are open and 41 of their trails are open.

Diamond Peak

Diamond Peak Resort saw 9 inches of fresh snow in 24 hours, has a peak depth of 60 inches of snow and has 5 out of 7 lifts open.

Soda Springs Ski Resort

Soda Springs Ski Resort saw 28 inches of fresh snow in the past 24 hours. Five out of their 6 lifts are open and most of their trails are open.