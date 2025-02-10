More rain in forecast prompts concerns in North Bay for landslides, flooding along Russian River

With more rain on the way, North Bay first responders have new concerns about additional flooding and landslides.

With more rain on the way, North Bay first responders have new concerns about additional flooding and landslides.

With more rain on the way, North Bay first responders have new concerns about additional flooding and landslides.

With more rain on the way, North Bay first responders have new concerns about additional flooding and landslides.

GUERNEVILLE, Calif. (KGO) -- In the North Bay, residents living near the Russian River are cleaning up and drying out after last week's intense storms, which brought flooding and evacuations.

With more rain on the way, first responders have new concerns about additional flooding and landslides.

There's was a big cleanup happening Sunday inside a Guerneville RV park, where flooding prompted evacuations last week.

"Most of this was underwater, or pretty close to it," said Angel Barger.

MORE: Marin Co. sheriff's deputy rescues woman trapped inside car submerged in flooded creek

Barger needed rescuing from their RV. With more rain in the forecast, neighbors are stressed about it happening again.

"If the river doesn't go down any more than it has, you never know. And with high tides, you've got to be prepared," Barger said.

A Guerneville resort was underwater last week on Sunday. Flooding had receded, with furniture drying out near the parking lot.

"See that log? The road is going to cave in if they don't do something about it," said Monte Rio Fire Chief Steve Baxman.

MORE: Bay Area sees several destructive landslides following powerful storm

Baxman was checking out the beginning of a possible landslide on a mountain road above the Russian River.

"This is the kind of stuff we're up against. You asked early about more rain. If we get more, we're going to get more of this," Baxman said.

On Tuesday, heavy rain triggered a mudslide that swept an unoccupied Forestville home into the Russian River. Parts of the road crumbled

Near Santa Rosa, all eyes were on a hill where a landslide destroyed a home. No one was hurt but more than a dozen neighbors remain under evacuation warnings if the earth starts to move again.

MORE: 2 storm-related deaths reported in Sonoma County

Back in Monte Rio, Baxman is watching the weather. He says the ground is already saturated.

CORNELL BARNARD: "What are your concerns about more rain this week?"

"Landslides are a big thing. Trees down, the county is softened up, everything starting to slide. Liquid is what it is," Baxman said.