Body found in Sonoma Co. flood water after Bay Area storm, officials say

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) -- Officials say that a body was found in the flood water after a storm brought heavy rain and flooding to the Bay Area.

It happened on Sanford Road in unincorporated Santa Rosa.

The person who died was possibly riding a bike, according to the Sonoma County Fire Dept.

Sonoma County fire officials say they got a call at 5:45 a.m. for a missing person case. They had to call in the National Guard to help search the water, and the body was found in the flooded roadway.

The missing person was last seen in the area of Sanford Road, and that is the area where they searched.

No further information is currently available about the victim.

The strong storm that blew through the Bay Area caused flooding and at least five landslides across the region.

