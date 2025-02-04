House falls into Russian River after landslide in Forestville; residents evacuated, authorities say

FORESTVILLE, Calif. (KGO) -- A home fell into the Russian River Tuesday afternoon after a landslide in Forestville, forcing several to evacuate their homes, according to authorities.

Sonoma County fire officials say the home slid into the river around 12:30 p.m. near the Forest Hills-Hacienda Bridge and is floating downstream.

The sheriff's office says the home was not occupied and nobody was injured in this landslide.

As a precaution authorities have evacuated nearby homes because they are unsure of the stability of the hillside. They say their priority right now is getting people out fo the area so they can do their work.

Westside Road is closed right now and fire officials are asking people to avoid the area.

LIVE UPDATES: Strong storm causing traffic issues, damage in Bay Area

Authorities are also warning that the storm isn't over and water is still rising on the Russian River which is expected to crest Wednesday morning.

According to ABC7 News meteorologist Drew Tuma the worst of the rain and wind from this atmospheric river will move through the San Francisco Bay Area from 1 p.m. - 7 p.m.

During this time, winds could gust up to 70 mph and heavy rain could cause flooding across the region.