24/7 LiveSan FranciscoEast BaySouth BayPeninsulaNorth Bay
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

TIMELINE: Latest round of rain, strong winds to bring more flooding and downed trees

Drew Tuma Image
ByDrew Tuma KGO logo
Thursday, February 6, 2025 3:49PM
AccuWeather Forecast: Rain returns with Level 2 storm, gusty winds
ABC7 News meteorologist Drew Tuma has your AccuWeather forecast for the Level 2 moderate storm on Wednesday.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Rain is spreading across the Bay Area Thursday morning with strong winds coming this afternoon for a Level 2 moderate storm on the ABC7 Exclusive Storm Impact Scale.

LIVE: Track storm with Live Doppler 7

RAIN

  • Rain will be in every neighborhood by 8 a.m. Thursday

  • Between 8 a.m. and noon, we will see steady rain with isolated downpours

  • Between 12 p.m. and 8 p.m., steady rain transitions to scattered downpours

  • It's at this time we could see one or two thunderstorms develop

  • This is also when we could see isolated flooding on roads, streams and creeks with the North Bay having the highest risk

  • After 8 p.m. rain will weaken, and we turn quieter as we approach midnight

  • Flood Watch is in effect for the North Bay

WIND

  • Calm winds this morning

  • Between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. winds will increase quickly

  • 2 p.m. - 7 p.m. winds will gust 40-55 mph along the coast with 20-40 mph winds around the Bay shoreline

  • Downed trees and power outages are likely along the coast

  • Winds weaken dramatically after 9 p.m.

  • Wind Advisory will be in effect starting at 10 a.m.

SIERRA SNOW

  • Winter Storm Warning in effect

  • Snow levels will drop to around 5,000 ft

  • 2-3 feet of snow on highest peaks through Friday night

TIPS: How do you recover from hydroplaning?

Now Streaming 24/7 Click Here
Copyright © 2025 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Live Streams
ON NOW