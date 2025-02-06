TIMELINE: Latest round of rain, strong winds to bring more flooding and downed trees
Thursday, February 6, 2025 3:49PM
ABC7 News meteorologist Drew Tuma has your AccuWeather forecast for the Level 2 moderate storm on Wednesday.
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Rain is spreading across the Bay Area Thursday morning with strong winds coming this afternoon for a Level 2 moderate storm on the ABC7 Exclusive Storm Impact Scale.
RAIN
- Rain will be in every neighborhood by 8 a.m. Thursday
- Between 8 a.m. and noon, we will see steady rain with isolated downpours
- Between 12 p.m. and 8 p.m., steady rain transitions to scattered downpours
- It's at this time we could see one or two thunderstorms develop
- This is also when we could see isolated flooding on roads, streams and creeks with the North Bay having the highest risk
- After 8 p.m. rain will weaken, and we turn quieter as we approach midnight
- Flood Watch is in effect for the North Bay
WIND
- Calm winds this morning
- Between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. winds will increase quickly
- 2 p.m. - 7 p.m. winds will gust 40-55 mph along the coast with 20-40 mph winds around the Bay shoreline
- Downed trees and power outages are likely along the coast
- Winds weaken dramatically after 9 p.m.
- Wind Advisory will be in effect starting at 10 a.m.
SIERRA SNOW
- Winter Storm Warning in effect
- Snow levels will drop to around 5,000 ft
- 2-3 feet of snow on highest peaks through Friday night
