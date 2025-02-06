TIMELINE: Latest round of rain, strong winds to bring more flooding and downed trees

ABC7 News meteorologist Drew Tuma has your AccuWeather forecast for the Level 2 moderate storm on Wednesday.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Rain is spreading across the Bay Area Thursday morning with strong winds coming this afternoon for a Level 2 moderate storm on the ABC7 Exclusive Storm Impact Scale. LIVE: Track storm with Live Doppler 7 RAIN Rain will be in every neighborhood by 8 a.m. Thursday



Between 8 a.m. and noon, we will see steady rain with isolated downpours



Between 12 p.m. and 8 p.m., steady rain transitions to scattered downpours



It's at this time we could see one or two thunderstorms develop



This is also when we could see isolated flooding on roads, streams and creeks with the North Bay having the highest risk



After 8 p.m. rain will weaken, and we turn quieter as we approach midnight



Flood Watch is in effect for the North Bay WIND Calm winds this morning



Between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. winds will increase quickly



2 p.m. - 7 p.m. winds will gust 40-55 mph along the coast with 20-40 mph winds around the Bay shoreline



Downed trees and power outages are likely along the coast



Winds weaken dramatically after 9 p.m.



Wind Advisory will be in effect starting at 10 a.m. SIERRA SNOW Winter Storm Warning in effect



Snow levels will drop to around 5,000 ft



2-3 feet of snow on highest peaks through Friday night TIPS: How do you recover from hydroplaning?

