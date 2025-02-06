Marin Co. sheriff's deputy rescues woman trapped inside car submerged in flooded creek

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. -- A deputy in Marin County this week saved a woman who had become trapped in her car as it filled with water, the sheriff's office said Thursday.

The woman was driving along Platform Bridge Road around 5 p.m. Tuesday just outside of Point Reyes Station. Due to the rain, the weather was bad and roadways were beginning to flood, the Sheriff's Office said. She hit a large puddle of water and lost control of her vehicle, eventually ending up in a flooded creek.

According to the sheriff's office, her vehicle became inoperable and her doors and windows remained locked. She called 911 and a deputy arrived and jumped into the water to try to extract her from the car.

Water had overtaken most of the vehicle, the sheriff's office said, and the driver's compartment was quickly filling with water. The deputy broke her rear window and she managed to get out of the vehicle.

"After rescuing the driver from the vehicle, and getting her to safety on the roadway, the vehicle had been completely overtaken by the rushing creek," the Sheriff's Office said on social media. "The entire incident lasts just minutes, showing how significant storm activity can be."

The sheriff's office reminds people to never drive through standing water.

"After this incident, Marin County Department of Public Works placed road closure signs out, however two additional vehicles became stuck after drivers ignored the posted signs. Please don't put yourself at risk by being careless," the sheriff's office said.