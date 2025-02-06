Bay Area sees several destructive landslides following powerful storm

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Landslides have been an issue across the Bay Area following Tuesday's storm.

One family who rebuilt their home after the Tubbs Fire watched it be destroyed again when a wall of mud plummeted through their property.

Drone footage shows a landslide that came right into that home in Santa Rosa where two people were rescued Tuesday night.

That was one of at least five landslides since Tuesday, from across the North Bay to San Francisco.

San Francisco Public Works says their crews will be starting the cleanup process Thursday on the landslide on Telegraph Hill.

The slide broke through the retaining wall and fencing before spilling out onto Sansome Rd.

Public Works officials say they lost about 400 cubic yards of rock coming down from the Telegraph hillside during Tuesday's storm.

However, they say it's lucky no one was parked or walking nearby when it happened.

Specialized engineers were out inspecting the area Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, making sure the houses at the top of the hill were safe.

"Telegraph Hill, there has been lots of failures there over the years and they have done some improvements on it, improved drainage, improved retaining walls to kind of maintain that," SJSU Civil and Environmental Engineering Professor Laura Sullivan-Green said. "The slide that happened yesterday, fortunately, it seemed like it was the top materials and didn't actually destabilize the hill, which is an indication we're doing the right things to manage the risk."

Sullivan-Green says people should make sure there is proper drainage where they live but doesn't feel homeowners out there should be on high alert after this.

While those houses above aren't deemed to be at risk at this point, there is concern on the ground.

"I was just telling my friends right here that I don't think I'm going to commute using this sidewalk anymore," San Francisco resident Kaashvi Seth said. "What if it rains again and the same situation happens?"

"We're going to be out regularly now through this rainy season, and make sure that this hillside remains stable and safe and if it doesn't we're going to do whatever we can to keep the people safe and keep them away from this," SF Public Works spokesperson Rachel Gordon said.

There was also a landslide along the Russian River in Forestville and others in Fairfax and Healdsburg.

Cal State Civil and Environmental Professor Binod Tiwari says he would use caution after larger slides like the ones in Santa Rosa and Forestville where there were evacuations.

"I would be cautious for this large amount of rainfall, for an extended period of time," Tiwari said. "If the area is getting a landslide with two and a half three inches of rainfall now, same area may get landslide with a way lower amount of rainfall in two to three days or even a week."