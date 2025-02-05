TIMELINE: What to expect for next storm arriving Thursday morning

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- After the Bay Area was soaked with heavy rain on Tuesday that caused some flooding, there's a respite day on Wednesday before we get wet again. Our next storm arrives Thursday morning and is a Level 2 on the ABC7 Exclusive Storm Impact Scale.

LIVE: Track storm with Live Doppler 7

THURSDAY - Level 2

Light but steady rain arrives between 7 a.m. -10 a.m. Thursday



Between 1 p.m. - 8 p.m. we will see scattered downpours which could lead to minor flooding



Lighter, isolated showers expected overnight into early Friday before the storm departs before noon Friday



Winds will be strong Thursday between 4 p.m. and 11 p.m.



Gusts during that time between 30-50 mph could bring trees down

