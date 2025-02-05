24/7 LiveSan FranciscoEast BaySouth BayPeninsulaNorth Bay
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

TIMELINE: What to expect for next storm arriving Thursday morning

Drew Tuma Image
ByDrew Tuma KGO logo
Wednesday, February 5, 2025 4:03PM
AccuWeather Forecast: Cold and dry after storm, rain returns tomorrow
ABC7 News meteorologist Drew Tuma has your AccuWeather forecast on Wednesday.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- After the Bay Area was soaked with heavy rain on Tuesday that caused some flooding, there's a respite day on Wednesday before we get wet again. Our next storm arrives Thursday morning and is a Level 2 on the ABC7 Exclusive Storm Impact Scale.

LIVE: Track storm with Live Doppler 7

THURSDAY - Level 2

  • Light but steady rain arrives between 7 a.m. -10 a.m. Thursday

  • Between 1 p.m. - 8 p.m. we will see scattered downpours which could lead to minor flooding

  • Lighter, isolated showers expected overnight into early Friday before the storm departs before noon Friday

  • Winds will be strong Thursday between 4 p.m. and 11 p.m.

  • Gusts during that time between 30-50 mph could bring trees down

TIPS: How do you recover from hydroplaning?

Now Streaming 24/7 Click Here
Copyright © 2025 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Live Streams
ON NOW