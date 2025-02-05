TIMELINE: What to expect for next storm arriving Thursday morning
Wednesday, February 5, 2025 4:03PM
ABC7 News meteorologist Drew Tuma has your AccuWeather forecast on Wednesday.
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- After the Bay Area was soaked with heavy rain on Tuesday that caused some flooding, there's a respite day on Wednesday before we get wet again. Our next storm arrives Thursday morning and is a Level 2 on the ABC7 Exclusive Storm Impact Scale.
- Light but steady rain arrives between 7 a.m. -10 a.m. Thursday
- Between 1 p.m. - 8 p.m. we will see scattered downpours which could lead to minor flooding
- Lighter, isolated showers expected overnight into early Friday before the storm departs before noon Friday
- Winds will be strong Thursday between 4 p.m. and 11 p.m.
- Gusts during that time between 30-50 mph could bring trees down
