TIMELINE: Here's where snow is falling Friday in the Bay Area
Friday, March 14, 2025 2:12PM
Some of the highest peaks of the Bay Area are getting snow Friday morning during a level 1 storm.
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Some of the highest parts of the Bay Area are getting a dusting of snow Friday morning. Snow is falling atop many of our hills above 2,000 feet as we are at a level 1 storm until 7 p.m.
SNOWY PEAKS TIMELINE
- ABC7 News has video of snow falling in Lake County where they could receive up to 5" Friday morning
- Heavy snow is also falling on Mt. Hamilton
- Mt. Diablo is getting a dusting
- Amix of rain/snow at the summit in the Santa Cruz mountains
- Snow showers will wrap up around 10 a.m. Friday morning
RAIN/WIND TIMELINE
- Steady rain until 9 a.m.
- Afternoon thunderstorm chance between 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.
- Showers wrap up around 7 p.m.
- Strongest winds until 11 a.m. Lighter winds Friday afternoon
SIERRA SNOW
- Winter storm warning in effect until 11 p.m. Friday
- Up to two feet of snow possible
