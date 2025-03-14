TIMELINE: Here's where snow is falling Friday in the Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Some of the highest parts of the Bay Area are getting a dusting of snow Friday morning. Snow is falling atop many of our hills above 2,000 feet as we are at a level 1 storm until 7 p.m.

SNOWY PEAKS TIMELINE

ABC7 News has video of snow falling in Lake County where they could receive up to 5" Friday morning



Heavy snow is also falling on Mt. Hamilton



Mt. Diablo is getting a dusting



Amix of rain/snow at the summit in the Santa Cruz mountains



Snow showers will wrap up around 10 a.m. Friday morning

RAIN/WIND TIMELINE

Steady rain until 9 a.m.



Afternoon thunderstorm chance between 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.



Showers wrap up around 7 p.m.



Strongest winds until 11 a.m. Lighter winds Friday afternoon

SIERRA SNOW

Winter storm warning in effect until 11 p.m. Friday



Up to two feet of snow possible

TIPS: How do you recover from hydroplaning?