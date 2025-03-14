24/7 LiveSan FranciscoEast BaySouth BayPeninsulaNorth Bay
TIMELINE: Here's where snow is falling Friday in the Bay Area

Friday, March 14, 2025 2:12PM
Some of the highest peaks of the Bay Area are getting snow Friday morning during a level 1 storm.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Some of the highest parts of the Bay Area are getting a dusting of snow Friday morning. Snow is falling atop many of our hills above 2,000 feet as we are at a level 1 storm until 7 p.m.

SNOWY PEAKS TIMELINE

  • ABC7 News has video of snow falling in Lake County where they could receive up to 5" Friday morning

  • Heavy snow is also falling on Mt. Hamilton

  • Mt. Diablo is getting a dusting

  • Amix of rain/snow at the summit in the Santa Cruz mountains

  • Snow showers will wrap up around 10 a.m. Friday morning

RAIN/WIND TIMELINE

  • Steady rain until 9 a.m.

  • Afternoon thunderstorm chance between 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.

  • Showers wrap up around 7 p.m.

  • Strongest winds until 11 a.m. Lighter winds Friday afternoon

SIERRA SNOW

  • Winter storm warning in effect until 11 p.m. Friday

  • Up to two feet of snow possible

