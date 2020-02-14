AccuWeather Forecast: Heavier, widespread rain overnight, tomorrow morning

Spotty showers will continue tonight, mainly in the North Bay. It will be followed by steadier, heavier and more widespread rain overnight and early tomorrow morning. Lows will be in the upper 50s.
Tomorrow will be rainy in the early morning hours, with partly sunny skies in the afternoon. Highs will range from near 60 at the coast to upper 60s inland. Stronger storms will arrive Sunday and Monday.
VIDEO: Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your AccuWeather forecast
LIVE: Track rain with Live Doppler 7
RELATED: Bay Area rain storms to grow in strength soaking the region into next week
Temperatures:
Concord 68
Oakland 65
Redwood City 68
San Francisco 64
San Jose 66
Santa Rosa 65
Coast:
Tonight: Spotty Showers/Steadier Rain Overnight
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Morning Rain, Partly Sunny Afternoon
Highs: Low 60s
East Bay:
Tonight: Spotty Showers/Steadier Rain Overnight
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Morning Rain, Partly Sunny Afternoon
Highs: Mid 60s
East Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Spotty Showers/Steadier Rain Overnight
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Morning Rain, Partly Sunny Afternoon
Highs: Mid 60s
North Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Spotty Showers/Heavier Rain Overnight
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Morning Rain, Partly Sunny Afternoon
Highs: Mid 60s to Near 70
Peninsula:
Tonight: Spotty Showers/Steadier Rain Overnight
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Morning Rain, Partly Sunny Afternoon
Highs: Mid 60s
South Bay:
Tonight: Spotty Showers/Steadier Rain Overnight
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Morning Rain, Partly Sunny Afternoon
Highs: Mid 60s
Saturday:
Mostly cloudy, with rain arriving by afternoon or evening
Highs: Upper 50s to Mid 60s
Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now
SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share
AccuWeather Forecast: Heavier, widespread rain overnight, tomorrow morning
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News