AccuWeather Forecast: Heavier, widespread rain overnight, tomorrow morning

Spotty showers will continue tonight, mainly in the North Bay. It will be followed by steadier, heavier and more widespread rain overnight and early tomorrow morning. Lows will be in the upper 50s.

Tomorrow will be rainy in the early morning hours, with partly sunny skies in the afternoon. Highs will range from near 60 at the coast to upper 60s inland. Stronger storms will arrive Sunday and Monday.


LIVE: Track rain with Live Doppler 7

Bay Area rain storms to grow in strength soaking the region into next week

Temperatures:
Concord 68
Oakland 65
Redwood City 68
San Francisco 64
San Jose 66
Santa Rosa 65

Coast:
Tonight: Spotty Showers/Steadier Rain Overnight
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Morning Rain, Partly Sunny Afternoon
Highs: Low 60s

East Bay:
Tonight: Spotty Showers/Steadier Rain Overnight
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Morning Rain, Partly Sunny Afternoon
Highs: Mid 60s

East Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Spotty Showers/Steadier Rain Overnight
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Morning Rain, Partly Sunny Afternoon
Highs: Mid 60s

North Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Spotty Showers/Heavier Rain Overnight
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Morning Rain, Partly Sunny Afternoon
Highs: Mid 60s to Near 70

Peninsula:
Tonight: Spotty Showers/Steadier Rain Overnight
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Morning Rain, Partly Sunny Afternoon
Highs: Mid 60s

South Bay:
Tonight: Spotty Showers/Steadier Rain Overnight
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Morning Rain, Partly Sunny Afternoon
Highs: Mid 60s

Saturday:
Mostly cloudy, with rain arriving by afternoon or evening
Highs: Upper 50s to Mid 60s

