Record-breaking March heat has people flocking to Pacifica beaches on warmest week since October

PACIFICA, Calif. (KGO) -- Warm conditions felt across the Bay Area on Tuesday have people flocking to the coast.

A dose of natural air conditioning, non-stop sunshine and dreamy glassy waves, might just be what the doctor ordered after a bit of a chilly California winter.

"The lovely weather, the lovely surf, the water's great, the surf's nice," Charles, an Alameda resident said.

It's the warmest week the bay area has experienced since October.

"Today and also yesterday was the best weather, hopefully it's going to get better too," Jean Peralta, a Pacifica resident said.

And Pacifica locals like Peralta say days like today are a good reminder of why she packed up and moved from San Francisco nine years ago.

"We are very lucky to live here in Pacifica," she said.

In the first full week of spring, cities across the Bay Area, shattering record heat numbers on Monday, including Half Moon Bay.

They hit 81 degrees, a first for this time in late March since 1941.

"Yesterday it was really hot in Alameda, it must have been 80 degrees and you know how it is in the Bay Area so it felt a little bit oppressive, but we'll get used to it," Charles said.

Meanwhile, surfers wasted no time to take full advantage of the conditions while they last.

"The waves are actually getting bigger, it's pretty crowded," he said. "I'm surfing on a short board today, there's lots of long boarders out there so I think I'm just going to go out by myself somewhere and just play around on this new board of mine."

Once the word gets out however, these regular Pacifica beach goers say they plan to avoid the beach this weekend because of heavy traffic from folks driving in from the East Bay and San Francisco.

"Especially on the weekend, forget it, we don't leave town on the weekend, we just stay home," Peralta said. "Too many cars and too many people."

The National Weather Service has extended a Beach Hazards Statement through Wednesday morning.

They're warning people that despite these warm conditions expected on land, the ocean is still 51 to 57 degrees.

Something, they say, will not be your friend during this time with an increased risk of sneaker waves and rip currents.