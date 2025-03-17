Gusty winds hit North Bay as it recovers from previous storms, braces for next one

COTATI, Calif. (KGO) -- Light showers were falling for much of the afternoon in the North Bay, and there were also periods of strong wind gusts.

This comes just two days after winds knocked down trees and blew out windows in Sonoma County.

"She called and said the window crashed in. Come home! The way Nancy describes it, it was like a guillotine, like a glass guillotine," said Bill Feller from Cotati.

Feller described strong winds that broke out the front window of his home on Friday.

"Had it happened five minutes before, the dogs would have been sitting where the glass landed," Feller said.

Everyone was OK, but it was so intense that neighbors are still talking about it.

In fact, less than a mile away, a tree crashed into a home during that same storm. The person who was inside is okay, but the house was red-tagged.

Now, more wind and rain in the North Bay has many hopeful that this doesn't happen again.

"We just don't know with today's climate, what's going to happen next. We're just prepared for the worst. The windows, the siding, it was just shaking so bad by the time I got there. I was just in awe. I didn't know what was going on," said Jonny Sanchez of Cotati.

"My wife came out, tried to open the door. She says, 'The door won't open. Are we having an earthquake?' I said, 'I don't think so.' So then, I opened the garage door, came out and saw the tree on top of Larry's house," said Mark Kerston, who lives nearby.

"All the fencing got blown. It was literally scattered throughout this whole block," said Steven Wagner.

"We're supposed to get more intense wind tonight, another rain system Monday and Wednesday. Concerned?" asked ABC7 News Reporter J.R. Stone.

"I did my gutters, so I'm ready," Wagner said.

In front of Wagner's house, there was a 15-foot branch that came down Sunday, proof that winds are still an issue here.