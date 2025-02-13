TIMELINE: Atmospheric river causing flooding across Bay Area with heavy rain, strong winds
Thursday, February 13, 2025 3:44PM
ABC7 News meteorologist Drew Tuma has your AccuWeather forecast for the level 3 strong storm Thursday.
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A strong storm and atmospheric river on Thursday will bring heavy rain, strong winds and dangerous surf. It will be a Level 3 strong storm on the ABC7 Exclusive Storm Impact Scale. A Flood Watch and High Winds Watch will be in effect all day.
LIVE: Track storm with Live Doppler 7
Here's what to expect:
- Heavy rain continues until 8 a.m.
- We will see a quick break in the heavy rain between 8 a.m. - 10 a.m.
- Downpours are back from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., could see a thunderstorm at this time
- Rain and wind begin to exit near midnight
- We have numerous reports of nuisance flooding this morning on many freeways, and will see more of this throughout the day
- Mudslides reported this morning in the North Bay near Windsor on Mark West Springs Road
- Flash Flood Warning in effect for the Santa Cruz Mountains for waters rising quickly on streams and creeks
MORE: North Bay preparing for more storms after flooding leaves residents homeless
TIPS: How do you recover from hydroplaning?
