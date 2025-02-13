TIMELINE: Atmospheric river causing flooding across Bay Area with heavy rain, strong winds

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A strong storm and atmospheric river on Thursday will bring heavy rain, strong winds and dangerous surf. It will be a Level 3 strong storm on the ABC7 Exclusive Storm Impact Scale. A Flood Watch and High Winds Watch will be in effect all day.

Here's what to expect:

Heavy rain continues until 8 a.m.



We will see a quick break in the heavy rain between 8 a.m. - 10 a.m.



Downpours are back from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., could see a thunderstorm at this time



Rain and wind begin to exit near midnight



We have numerous reports of nuisance flooding this morning on many freeways, and will see more of this throughout the day



Mudslides reported this morning in the North Bay near Windsor on Mark West Springs Road



Flash Flood Warning in effect for the Santa Cruz Mountains for waters rising quickly on streams and creeks

