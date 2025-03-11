TIMELINE: Rain and wind are back Wednesday as wet pattern begins

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Rain and wind are back Wednesday as a wet pattern begins. Light showers continue Thursday morning with drier skies in the afternoon. More rain chances continue Friday and into the weekend. Here's what to expect Wednesday.

LIVE: Track storm with Live Doppler 7

We will be at a level 2 Wednesday as rain and wind return



The heaviest rain and strongest wind will occur between noon and 6 p.m. Wednesday



Light rain arrives between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m. Wednesday



Rain will exit the region after 7 p.m. Wednesday



Winds in the afternoon will gust 30-50 mph



Rainfall totals will range between .50" - 1.25"



This will also be a major winter storm for the Sierra, expecting 1 to 4 feet of snow

TIPS: How do you recover from hydroplaning?