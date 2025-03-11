TIMELINE: Rain and wind are back Wednesday as wet pattern begins
Tuesday, March 11, 2025 4:31PM
ABC7 News meteorologist Drew Tuma has your AccuWeather forecast for Tuesday.
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Rain and wind are back Wednesday as a wet pattern begins. Light showers continue Thursday morning with drier skies in the afternoon. More rain chances continue Friday and into the weekend. Here's what to expect Wednesday.
- We will be at a level 2 Wednesday as rain and wind return
- The heaviest rain and strongest wind will occur between noon and 6 p.m. Wednesday
- Light rain arrives between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m. Wednesday
- Rain will exit the region after 7 p.m. Wednesday
- Winds in the afternoon will gust 30-50 mph
- Rainfall totals will range between .50" - 1.25"
- This will also be a major winter storm for the Sierra, expecting 1 to 4 feet of snow
