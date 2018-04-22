1 dead in 3-alarm fire in San Francisco's Inner Sunset

EMBED </>More Videos

A woman was found dead and a firefighter was injured after a three-alarm fire erupted at a residence in San Francisco's Inner Sunset District late Saturday night.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Firefighters are trying to determine the cause of a three-alarm fire that left one person dead in the Inner Sunset.

The fire broke out just before 10 p.m. Saturday at a three-story residential building on 8th Avenue between Noriega and Ortega.

Firefighters say a woman died. They believe she was in the building where the fire started. One firefighter was injured battling the flames, but is expected to be okay. Crews say the fire was difficult to put out.

"When we show up on the street address in front and the building is built down in the hill in the back we have to go down towards the fire and fight that heat. It's very dangerous and a harrowing situation," said San Francisco Fire Department Asst. Chief Kevin Burke.

Neighbors say an elderly woman lives in the bottom unit with her son. It's unclear if she is the person who died.

"It came to a point where it was pitch black and the officers were just telling us the smoke was just too dangerous and that we should go back in our houses but I just came out again. The wind picked up and right now I'm just checking to see if my friend is ok," said Joe Rivera, witness.

The Red Cross is helping those displaced by the fire.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
SFFDfirefire deathInner Sunset
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
4 dead, several wounded in Waffle House shooting near Nashville
Warriors vs. Spurs in Game 4 of NBA Playoffs
Spurs need reversal of fortunes to beat Warriors
Gregg Popovich will not return to Spurs' bench for Game 4
A's left-hander Sean Manaea pitches no-hitter to Red Sox
Former First Lady Barbara Bush laid to rest with grace
VIP guests, program details for Mrs. Bush's funeral
PHOTOS: Friends, family, dignitaries and VIP guests pay their respects to Barbara Bush
Show More
San Carlos event could help families find missing loved ones
Verne Troyer, known as Mini-Me in 'Austin Powers,' dies
Celebrities who have passed away recently
Teen stabbed to death in Sebastopol
CHP officers block traffic to escort geese off Bay Bridge
More News