1 firefighter injured battling blaze at San Francisco's Fiddler's Green bar

According to The Fiddler’s Green website, this building has been here in San Francisco since 1901! It caught fire last night and is now red tagged. pic.twitter.com/DYfk4MllgA — Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) July 10, 2018

The Fiddler’s Green in San Francisco caught fire last night. 9 people who live next to or above the North Beach bar have been displaced. pic.twitter.com/bv9RF0kgNW — Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) July 10, 2018

Drinks left behind by patrons at The Fiddler’s Green as they ran to escape fire. The San Francisco building has been red tagged. pic.twitter.com/7yNrh2jMXs — Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) July 10, 2018

Fiddler's Green in San Francisco has been red tagged after the bar caught on fire Monday night.According to the bar's website, the building has been in the city since 1901 and survived the 1906 earthquake.Firefighters got the call just before midnight and found that the fire was in between buildings and tough to get to. "A lot of the truck companies were in there with axes and ceiling hooks and a saw and opening up the walls and ceilings to reveal the fire and then the engine companies would put water on it," San Francisco Fire Captain Sherman Tillman said.This building became the Fiddler's Green in 1991. The residential buildings on either side of the bar were saved, but have smoke and water damage. The fire captain says a total of nine people were displaced including five tourists who were staying in an Airbnb.One firefighter suffered a cut on his hand and had to be taken to the hospital, but everyone else is OK.Officials are investigating to determine the cause of this fire.