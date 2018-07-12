1 killed in construction accident at preschool parking lot in Palo Alto

PALO ALTO, Calif. (KGO) --
One person has died in a construction accident in the parking lot of a preschool in Palo Alto.

The accident happened in the parking lot of the Love N Care Christian Preschool & Daycare at Middlefield Road and Oregon Expressway.

A representative of the school said the accident happened at a construction project in the parking lot, but it is unrelated to the preschool itself.

Cal/OSHA is investigating the cause of the accident.

