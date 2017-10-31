1 man, 1 K-9 officer dead in Sunnyvale officer-involved shooting

An officer-involved shooting on E. Weddell Dr. in Sunnyvale has left one man dead and neighbors struggling to make sense of what happened.Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety officers were called to a residence at the Encasa apartment complex around 1 p.m. Tuesday afternoon after hearing initial reports of a stabbing. Upon arrival at the scene, they were able to make contact with a female stabbing victim who was then taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.Officers say the male suspect, who was in his 20's and armed with a knife, was being uncooperative with first responders. At some point, an officer opened fire on the male suspect. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.Investigators spent much of the afternoon processing the scene. They also went door-to-door in hopes of finding someone who may have seen or heard what led up to the initial altercation between the suspect and the female stabbing victim.The department also confirmed Tuesday evening that one of its K-9 officers succumbed to his injuries after being stabbed by the male suspect.