1 off-duty probationary Oakland firefighter fatally shot in San Jose; 1 injured

Police are investigating after an Oakland probationary firefighter was fatally shot, and another was injured in San Jose's Japantown neighborhood while they were off duty. (KGO-TV)

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
Police are investigating after an Oakland probationary firefighter was fatally shot, and another was injured in San Jose's Japantown neighborhood while they were off duty Thursday.


Police say a man walked up to a group of men in front of the Taylor Street market and fired two shots, hitting both men. Police said the probationary firefighter who was killed was 30 years old and the other was 26 years old.

Both probationary firefighters were taken to the hospital where one died and the other remains in stable condition.

Police said a group of firefighters were at an event at Gordon Biersch Thursday just before the shooting broke out in the area at 9:30 p.m., but it is unclear at this time if the two victims were at the event.

"This is a safe neighborhood. Like I said, this is usually a nice event, well attended, family oriented, I see people walking their dogs here,so it seems to be a random act of violence," San Jose Police Department Lt. Lisa Gannon said.

One person has been detained and investigators are trying to figure out if that person was involved in the shooting.

Police said it doesn't appear like there's a relationship between the shooter and the victims.

San Jose police, San Jose fire, Oakland fire, and units from other departments led a procession on Highway 280 near Meridian Avenue and headed toward Valley Medical Center.


Both Oakland firefighters were part of the graduating class in April, so they were only on the job a few months.

Police told ABC7 News they expect to continue searching for other suspects throughout the neighborhood until at least 9 a.m.
