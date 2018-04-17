15 injured, at least 100 displaced after 5-alarm fire erupts in San Jose

Multiple people were rescued from the third floor of an apartment building after a fire erupted this morning. (Willy Franco)

By Elissa Harrington
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
Officials said at least 15 people have been injured and at least 100 are displaced after a 5-alarm fire erupted in San Jose early Tuesday morning.

The fire started on the second floor of the building, trapping just about everyone who lived on the third story. Firefighters rescued 20 people on balconies, including children.

It was a terrifying morning for residents of the Summerwind apartments in South San Jose. A five-alarm tore through the three story building -- trapping people on their balconies as they waited for help.


"I heard some screaming about 'there's a fire.' I was asleep," said Willy Franco, witness.

Franco said flames were shooting from the third floor.

"The fire was growing, so it was definitely nerve-wracking to see it growing and knowing there were maybe people still in there," said Franco.

"When the initial units got on scene there were approximately 20 people trapped on balconies. They were using sheets and ropes to try to get down. They were removed from those balconies by fire personnel," said San Jose Fire Captain Mitch Matlow.

The San Jose Fire Department says four people were transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation. Another 11 were medically evaluated at the scene.
Napoleon Ilano and his family were the last ones to be rescued. A fire alarm woke them up.

"My daughter knocked on the door and said 'there's a fire!' When she opened the door, the smoke came in," said Ilano.
They waited on the balcony for help. He said his wife was so scared she even thought about jumping.

"My family is really, really panicked. They are really panicked. Because I think we were the last ones who were rescued," said Ilano.

The fire was eventually extinguished around 7:30 a.m. All 36 units are uninhabitable.

Firefighters say the origin of the fire appears to be a kitchen on the second floor and the flames spread to the third floor. VTA buses were used to transport the victims to an evacuation center.
