Two suspects plead not guilty to San Francisco Twin Peaks murder

From left to right: 20-year-old Fantasy Decuir and 19-year-old Lamonte Mims have been charged with murder in the death of a man at San Francisco's Twin Peaks on July 16, 2017. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Lamonte Mims, 19, and Fantasy Decuir, 20, both pleaded not guilty Monday in the murder of a San Francisco photographer named Edward French.

Officials said the 71-year-old victim was shot on Twin Peaks in San Francisco in July.

In court last Tuesday, it was revealed that Decuir allegedly shot French in order to steal his camera. Mims is also facing a murder charge for aiding and abetting.

RELATED: SFPD says suspects stole man's camera before fatal Twin Peaks shooting


Family and friends of the former film location manager were in court on Tuesday. They told ABC7 News French was up on Twin Peaks taking pictures of the sunrise just before the shooting.
RELATED: Friends remember film location manager killed at San Francisco's Twin Peaks

In July 2016, Mims had been convicted of a burglary in San Mateo. While on felony probation, he was arrested on July 7 of this year for possessing a firearm. On July 11 he was arraigned in court, but released by a judge while waiting for his next hearing. Five days later, on July 16, police say both Mims and Decuir committed the crime.

"The final arbiter and decider of custodial status is the judge," said Alex Bastian with the San Francisco District Attorney's Office.
