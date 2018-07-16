2-year-old Fresno boy that accidentally shot himself laid to rest

Jace Alexander was a precocious little boy who was always smiling and who gave the best hugs. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. --
Family members and friends laid to rest the 2-year-old Fresno boy who accidentally shot himself with a loose gun in his home.

At his funeral services Sunday, family friends say they remembered Jace Alexander as a precious little boy who was always smiling and who gave the best hugs.

They say his two older siblings already miss him.

Fresno police arrested 35-year-old Oscar Ramos for child endangerment and illegal storage of the gun the boy found.

Ramos lived with the boy's father.

Friends set up a GoFundMe page for the boy's mother, who has custody of Jace's brother and sister.

Friends set up a GoFundMe page for the boy's mother, who has custody of Jace's brother and sister.
