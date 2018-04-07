Suspect in custody after 3 stabbed at Coliseum BART station in Oakland

Alameda-Contra Costa County Transit has opened a bus bridge to reroute passengers to Coliseum BART station after a stabbing Saturday afternoon. (KGO-TV)

OAKLAND, Calif. --
Alameda-Contra Costa County Transit has opened a bus bridge to reroute passengers to Coliseum BART station after a stabbing Saturday afternoon.

The Coliseum BART station and the Oakland airport connector are both closed. Trains have not been stopping at the station since the stabbing occurred at about 3 p.m.

AC transit bus number 1 will take passengers between San Leandro Station and Fruitvale Station. Passengers headed to the Coliseum station can transfer to bus number 73 at the intersection of 73rd Avenue and International Boulevard.

Officers are at the station investigating the stabbing, according to Anna Duckworth, a spokeswoman for BART. Three victims were involved in the stabbing. Two were taken to the hospital.

One other victim had superficial wounds, according to Duckworth.

BART police have taken one suspect into custody.

Several people will be traveling to the Oakland Coliseum for a Golden State Warriors game that is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. Duckworth said BART police expect to open up the station before 6 p.m.

