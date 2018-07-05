6 displaced, dog killed after fire at East Oakland home

#Oakland Firefighters overhauling home that burned on Hayes St near Seminary Ave. Reports of injuries. #abc7now pic.twitter.com/wUGDHn0H4P — Katie Utehs (@KatieUtehs) July 5, 2018

Crews rescued residents from a 2-alarm fire that broke out at a home in an East Oakland early Thursday morning.A 21-year-old woman was hospitalized after suffering burns to her face and smoke inhalation, but is expected to be OK. One of the residents told ABC7 News the dog inside the home did not survive.The fire broke out at 5932 Hayes Street near Seminary Avenue at 4:30 a.m., according to dispatchers. "It was the Fourth of July, so we won't rule anything out. The investigation union is here and they are going to interview everyone in the house to narrow it down and see if we can find a cause, " Oakland Fire Department Battalion Chief James Bowron said.At 4:55 a.m., officials said firefighters were beginning a defensive attack, or battling the fire from outside the home.Officials said all six residents were cleared out of the home at 5:15 a.m. and have been displaced by this fire.The Red Cross is working to help all six residents affected by this tragic incident.