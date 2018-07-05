6 displaced, dog killed after fire at East Oakland home

EMBED </>More Videos

Crews rescued residents from a 2-alarm fire that broke out at a home in an East Oakland early Thursday morning. (KGO-TV)

by Katie Utehs
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
Crews rescued residents from a 2-alarm fire that broke out at a home in an East Oakland early Thursday morning.

A 21-year-old woman was hospitalized after suffering burns to her face and smoke inhalation, but is expected to be OK. One of the residents told ABC7 News the dog inside the home did not survive.

The fire broke out at 5932 Hayes Street near Seminary Avenue at 4:30 a.m., according to dispatchers. "It was the Fourth of July, so we won't rule anything out. The investigation union is here and they are going to interview everyone in the house to narrow it down and see if we can find a cause, " Oakland Fire Department Battalion Chief James Bowron said.

At 4:55 a.m., officials said firefighters were beginning a defensive attack, or battling the fire from outside the home.

Officials said all six residents were cleared out of the home at 5:15 a.m. and have been displaced by this fire.
The Red Cross is working to help all six residents affected by this tragic incident.

Bay City News has contributed to this story.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
firefightersred crossinvestigationhouse firerescueEast Oakland
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Asiana Flight 214: New questions about first response at SFO
County Fire burning near Lake Berryessa scorches 86,000 acres
10,000 fireworks explode over San Francisco for July 4th
San Jose crews battle fires on 4th of July night
Asiana Flight 214: Timeline of how it all happened
VIDEO: Fireworks fight through fog for fabulous 4th of July in Bay Area
Meet 7 On Your Side's Michael Finney at Alameda County Fair
South Bay fireworks show not impacted by Mineta San Jose Airport flights
Show More
Protester arrested after climbing base of Statue of Liberty
Contra Costa County deals with danger of illegal fireworks on July 4th
Warriors' Steph Curry, wife Ayesha welcome baby to the world
San Jose's Rose, White and Blue Parade kicks off July 4th festivities
People turning to vet to drug pets for holiday fireworks
More News