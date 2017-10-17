At least 100 structures threatened in Santa Cruz Mountains wildfire

MORE: Evacuations taking place in several areas of Santa Cruz Mountains for #BearFire https://t.co/nOmmTNvoPB pic.twitter.com/g0e9SlXrgP — ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) October 17, 2017

Fire spreading by climbing valley walls now, lack of wind means chimney effect only influence. Light winds later today. #BearFire pic.twitter.com/bJiz6TYmaY — Mike Nicco (@MikeNiccoABC7) October 17, 2017

At least 100 homes are threatened and one structure has been destroyed in a wildfire in the Santa Cruz Mountains. More than 150 residents have evacuated from the blaze that has burned at least 125 acres.Police are going to door to door to evacuate residents.The fire started at 11 p.m. Monday as a structure fire and has spread.An evacuation center has been opened at Boulder Creek Elementary school.